It looks like things did not end badly between Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. Yep, the model just took to her Instagram Stories to speak out for the first time since their split, and she had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-girlfriend.

“To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the 27-year-old wrote. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

For those who missed it, Cara’s post came just days after a video of Ashley kissing G-Eazy hit the web. Yep, the two stars were photographed driving together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 14, and when the paparazzi seemingly caught the two stars sharing a smooch during the car ride, the internet quickly went wild.

That’s not all. Back in January, the 30-year-old and the singer reportedly had a pretty flirty exchange on social media. Get this, you guys — Ashley seemingly left a few hearts on one of his pics. Plus, they teamed up for a musical collab in April, when Ashley was featured on his cover the Radiohead song “Creep.” Ashley and G-Eazy have yet to speak out about the rumored romance, but the actress did like a post on Instagram that a fan had shared about the two stars being only friends.

For those who missed it, news hit the web that the Paper Towns star and the Pretty Little Liars alum had called it quits after two years together on May 6, 2020.

“This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a friend of the pair told Life & Style. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

The source also explained that the two stars started to “grow apart” and said they “know it wasn’t an easy decision” for the couple to ultimately go their separate ways.

