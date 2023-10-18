Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are the definition of a whirlwind romance — and we love to see it! The pair were first spotted in January 2023, announced their engagement a few months later and are now expecting their first child. Keep reading to see the couple’s complete relationship timeline.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and the oil heir first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game in January 2023. Brandon is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis — and this isn’t the first time he’s made headline with his relationship! In the mid-2000s, he frequently partied with Paris Hilton and briefly dated actress Mischa Barton.

For the most part, Ashley and Brandon have kept their relationship pretty private.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” Ashley told Cosmopolitan UK in 2021, shortly after her breakup with rapper G-Eazy. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

During the same interview, Ashley explained that she often finds it hard to deal with “people’s opinions” about her own dating life.

“If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do? I’m not going to sit out there and be like, ‘This isn’t true, this is what’s really happening,’” she shared. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

That being said, Brandon announced the couple’s engagement on his Instagram Story in July 2023, posting a picture of Ashley’s diamond ring. Over the photo, he called the PLL alum the “Love of my life.”

Ashley re-shared the post, captioning it with, “My best frienddddd, I love you.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Ashley and Brandon’s complete relationship timeline.

