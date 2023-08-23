Talk about living your best life! Ashley Benson showed off her stunning Los Angeles home, and the house is so her.

“It was very old, and I really had to be open-minded [about] the potential,” she told Architectural Digest in an August 2023 interview, showing off where she lives. “The outside felt like I was in Barcelona, or somewhere in Europe. And if I [did the work], I knew I would fall in love with it.”

Revealing that she’s only been the home’s third owner, Ashley went room by room in a house tour and shared her favorite parts of the living space. Including, how she converted one of the guest bedrooms into a closet!

I wanted to make each turn and each room — no matter the size — a unique experience,” the Pretty Little Liars star shared, revealing that they “tore out almost every wall in the house” before re-doing the home to meet her standards. Perhaps one of Ashley’s favorite rooms within the home is the “spacious and open” kitchen, which was inspired by one of her favorite filmmakers

“One of my favorite directors is Nancy Meyers, so my dream was always to create something that I felt would be in one of her movies,” Ashley explained, referring to the director of The Parent Trap, among other iconic films.

While the house is stunning, there are also some major personal touches that Ashley was able to add. For one, she decided on outer space and alien-themed wallpaper for the laundry room. Not to mention, one of the guest rooms has tons of memorabilia from the actress’ past projects, including Pretty Little Liars. Eagle-eyed fans can also see a Spring Breakers poster on the wall headed into Ashley’s speakeasy, and yes, it was signed by the cast — including Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez.

While she re-did a lot of the home, some of the original features stayed the same, including one guest bathroom in particular. The house’s original furnace also made an appearance, but it’s since been sealed and painted gold to match Ashley’s overall house aesthetic.

Click through our gallery for a full house tour.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.