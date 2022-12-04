Why are there so many celebrity Sagittariuses, you might ask? Well, the Zodiac sign most difficult to spell (two T’s and not two R’S, by the way) are not known to shy away from the spotlight. In fact, they bask in it! Sagittariuses, born under the dates November 22 to December 21, are known to be adventurous, confident and charming. Keep reading to uncover all of your favorite celebrities that you didn’t know were born under the astrology sign Sagittarius (Sag for short).

Taylor Swift is one very proud Sagittarius, and she’ll tell anyone who will listen. “I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new,” she told The Vibe in January 2013. “Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

The Midnights songstress admitted that since she was young, independence has always been something she “needs” but that she loves the idea of romance and falling in love. “It’s an interesting part of my personality: Part of me just wants to be alone.”

While Sagittariuses, who are represented by the symbol of the Archer, love their independence, they also have a unique approach on when they feel like they’ve been threatened. Taylor herself explained it best when discussing her feud with Katy Perry through astrology terms!

“We [Taylor and Katy] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in September 2019.

“She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception. And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean? And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second.”

From Taylor to Billie Eilish to Miley Cyrus, scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who were born under the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

