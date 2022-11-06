Happy Scorpio Season! The zodiac sign represented by the scorpion is known to be mysterious, secretive (especially when it comes to their emotions) and intense (also, when it comes to their emotions). Anyone born between the dates of October 23 and November 21 are Scorpios — and they’re one of the most common zodiac signs! Keep reading to uncover all of the celebrities who fall under the star sign of Scorpio.

Kendall Jenner is a pretty quintessential Scorpio — so much so, she’s even donned the sign of Scorpio on her butt! Yeah, you heard us right. The supermodel revealed a scorpion tattoo in September 2022 during a photoshoot for The Pop Mag. Along with the cover photo, which featured Kendall in a backwards cap, the model shared a series of black-and-white images and a video on Instagram that showed off the “tattoo” in all its glory.

“We get it, you’re a Scorpio,” she captioned the slideshow, which you can see here. Sadly, it’s not a real tattoo. In another Instagram post by the photographer, it was revealed that the scorpion was hand-painted by a makeup artist.

Along with Kendall, one member of 5 Seconds of Summer happens to be a Scorpio: Michael Clifford. The guitarist even knows his rising sign! For those who don’t know, the rising sign, also known as the ascendant, refers to the zodiac sign that was rising in the eastern horizon when you were born. In astrology terms, it represents how you come across to others. “I’m a Scorpio, with a Sagittarius rising,” Michael told Vice News in 2020.

Scorpios, along with Cancer and Pisces, are water signs — and they’re known to be highly sensitive to feelings, including their own. As three out of four of 5SOS band members are water signs, we have a feeling the boys can get a bit teary-eyed!

5SOS member Luke Hemmings, who is a Cancer, explained his stance on astrology to Vice News. “I don’t think you should get too involved in it, or run your life by it, but it’s nice to know that there could be a reason that you’re feeling a certain way.”

“You pick up certain patterns as well, from the moon etc. People are very receptive to it. I feel like my life is very relative to the moon,” 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin, also a Cancer, added.

Along with Kendall and Michael, Kevin Jonas, Lola Tung, Josh Peck and so many other celebrities also happen to be Scorpios! Scroll through our gallery to see all of the celebs who were born under the star sign from October 23 to November 21 here.

