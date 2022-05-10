It’s getting closer and closer to the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty and we can’t wait! The new teen series based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name will premiere on Prime Video on June 17, with Lola Tung as the lead. So, who exactly is the actress playing Belly?

Lola will be playing Isabel “Belly” Conklin, an ordinary teenage girl who spends the summer in Cousin’s Beach with her mother Laurel, (Jackie Chung), and older brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman). During her vacation, she reunites with her childhood friend Conrad (Christopher Briney), only to become tangled up in a love triangle between him and his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The young actress is a newcomer on the scene, as The Summer I Turned Pretty is her first acting role ever. She graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, which has famous alumni such as Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort and Jennifer Aniston. Lola is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in The School of Drama Acting and Music Theater.

As the teen drama approaches, so does Lola’s newfound fame! The Summer I Turned Pretty is sure to be a hit, with author Jenny Han at the forefront of its conception. The writer already has one successful screen adaption down — just a little Netflix movie series called To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And fans of To All the Boys are understandably excited for the writer’s next big project!

“Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, told EW in March 2022. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

We’re so excited to see Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty! Scroll through our gallery to learn more about the young actress here.

