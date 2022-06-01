The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to release on June 17, 2022, and the wait is seriously killing us! While we await the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime, we thought we should introduce you to one of the show’s stars, Christopher Briney!

Christopher is set to play Conrad Fisher in the book-to-show adaptation, which tells the story of the love triangle between two brothers and one girl who are childhood best friends. Conrad is the broody, older brother to Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, and one of the love interests of Belly, who will be played by Lola Tung.

The series is based off of a book series by Jenny Han, who is also author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the iconic Netflix movie trilogy which starred Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. Fans are especially excited for The Summer I Turned Pretty, as it is the first book series Han had ever written, with the first book published all the way back in 2009.

“Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

The show will have seven episodes, an hour each. Han is particularly hopeful for the show to renew for two more seasons, as it would follow the storylines in the second and third books. “Originally, The Summer I Turned Pretty was supposed to be just the one book, but I wanted to spend each summer of her life with her in that story,” Han explained. “When I started writing it, I realized I needed more space to tell the story. I feel the same way about TV — I think that novels actually lend themselves really well to TV because you just get a lot more time to really delve into the characters and be with them on their journey.”

“I hope people fall in love with Belly and these families,” Han gushed. “It really is about growing up and coming into your own and that loss of innocence. The first season is really just the beginning of it.”

