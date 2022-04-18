Before Gavin Casalegno steals your heart as Jeremiah in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon Prime series, let us introduce you to the young actor! Gavin, 22, has been in a ton of popular TV shows and movies like 2014’s Noah, The Vampire Diaries, Walker and more!

The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to release this year and tells the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl who are childhood best friends. The Noah star will play Jeremiah, brother of Conrad who is played by Chris Briney, and one of the love interests of Belly, who will be played by Lola Tung.

The series is based off of a book series by Jenny Han, who is also author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before which eventually became a huge hit movie series on Netflix. “Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

Fans are specifically very excited about the trio will play Jeremiah, Belly and Conrad. “No thoughts just jeremiah fisher from the summer i turned pretty,” wrote one fan on Twitter with photos of Gavin. Same, girl.

The first season is set to release soon with seven episodes and will cover the first book. Han is hopeful for two more seasons to bring the next two books in the series to life, including It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer which also features Jeremiah!

You can say we’re excited to see Gavin on the screen as the playful and outgoing younger brother in The Summer I Turned Pretty! Scroll through our gallery to find out everything we know about the young actor.

