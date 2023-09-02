Gavin Casalegno is a certified heartthrob since making his acting debut as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Seriously, have you seen those baby blues?! Keep reading to see if the actor is single since his split with model Larsen Thompson.

Is Gavin Casalegno Single?

It’s unclear if Gavin is currently in a relationship, looking at his social media. He could potentially be keeping things private with a lucky someone, or he’s single and ready to mingle!

He has revealed his dating dealbreakers during an interview with Access Hollywood in July 2023, which include loving volleyball and “being strong into faith.”

Who Has Gavin Casalegno Dated?

Gavin’s best known for his relationship with model and actress Larsen Thompson. The former flames first took their romance public in 2016. At the time, Larsen made her first appearance on Gavin’s Instagram. As for how they met? The Prime Video actor slid into her DMs on the social media app!

“We actually met off of Instagram,” she revealed to fans in a YouTube video from February 2018. “We chat with a mutual photographer, and the next week, Gavin and I are shooting with her, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, you have to meet this person. You guys would be so cute together.’ So, I went onto her photos and saw a picture of Gavin, so I liked it, he saw my like and came onto my Instagram, and he slid into my DMs.”

Larsen is an actress herself, and has starred in quite a few projects! Some include Pearl, Bloodline, American Cherry and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. She also starred as Julia in the 2022 Netflix series The Midnight Club. Although, what is really impressive is her TikTok following, as she has 1.2 million followers!

Gavin and Larsen were inseparable while they were together — attending endless red carpet events, posting their love for each other on social media, the two were definitely not keeping things private!

However, it was J-14 that broke the news that they had broken up in August 2022. Prior to their confirmed split, fans noticed that the two had been absent from each other’s posts for a few months, which was odd as they were known to showcase their love on social media.

