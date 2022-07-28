Off the market? Fans are convinced The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno and girlfriend Larsen Thompson split. Keep reading for breakup clues.

Did Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson Split?

Fans are wondering if Gavin — who plays Jeremiah Fisher on the Prime Video series — is still with his longtime love after the stars have been absent from each other’s social media posts in recent months. Gavin and Larsen haven’t shared any photos of each other or appeared in their respective TikTok videos since April 2022, raising questions about their relationship status.

In July 2022, fans flooded the comments section of one of Larsen’s TikTok videos asking for an update on their long-term love. “Are you and Gavin together still please answer,” one fan wrote. Larsen has yet to respond. Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson Been Together?

The first photo of Larsen on Gavin’s Instagram account is from 2016.

“We actually met off of Instagram,” Larsen shared in a YouTube video from February 2018. “We chat with a mutual photographer, and the next week, Gavin and I are shooting with her, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, you have to meet this person. You guys would be so cute together.’ So, I went onto her photos and saw a picture of Gavin, so I liked it, he saw my like and came onto my Instagram, and he slid into my DMs.”

However, it appeared that she was missing from The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere in June 2022.

What Has Gavin Casalegno Said About His Relationship With Larsen Thompson?

His most recent interview about Larsen was in June 2022 with Seventeen. At the time, the actor referred to himself as “a hopeless romantic.”

“I think the craziest gesture was when my current girlfriend had her 16th birthday party, and I had only spent like a week with her at that point. I lived in Texas at the time, and she was inviting all of her friends to the party, and at this point, I was already talking to her parents,” Gavin recalled. “I secretly bought a plane ticket out to go surprise her for her 16th. Her parents brought her to some restaurant at Universal Studios and I jumped out of the corner and fake proposed with a Hershey’s kiss. Little did I know her dad was standing right there, and so that was the first time meeting him. It was hilarious. We laugh about it now, but I haven’t found a length that I wouldn’t go to make a romantic gesture.”

