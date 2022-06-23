Tall kings! The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are falling more in love with the stars every day — and the boys’ heights have sealed the deal.

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno may not be brothers in real life, but they look enough alike to pass as Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, respectively. Not to mention, they’re both tall! However, when Christopher first got the role, he was apprehensive about playing such a moody teen.

“When I first read the book and when the script started coming in, I was like, ‘This dude kind of sucks,'” the budding star told PopSugar in June 2022. “He’s really rude and he’s not telling people how he feels, and that’s why he’s in all this trouble.”

Eventually, the Prime Video star realized that Conrad is just dealing with a lot.

“He’s just young and … just trying to keep it together for the people he loves,” Christopher told the website. “Yes, he owes an apology to some people in the world, but he’s 17. He can make mistakes. He’s going to continue to make mistakes, and he’s just hurt.”

Gavin, for his part, immediately fell in love with playing Jeremiah.

“Jeremiah is just a go with the flow, lots of energy, can be friends with anybody guy,” the actor told V Magazine in a May 2022 profile. “I got lucky to be able to just be me on film.”

He continued, “I created a playlist for Jeremiah before I did the audition. I was like, I’m just going to vibe to this and then I’m going to do this audition, and we’ll see what happens.” Of course, Gavin got the role, which he referred to as a “surreal” moment. The Walker alum added, “I don’t even think it hit me until the next day.”

The show premiered in June 2022, and both Christopher and Gavin became overnight sensations with fans revealing whether they were Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah.

“I’m Team Conrad, bro. I might be biased, but I have to be,” Christopher told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s premiere. Gavin said that the stars are in a “tough situation” when picking teams, but ultimately, he’s “Team Jeremiah.” The actor added, “I will say, love Team Cam Cameron (David Iacono). That’s all I’ll say about that.”

