The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to make us swoon! Season 2 of the teen romance show is based off of the book series of the same name by Jenny Han, and premiered in July 2023. So, can we expect a season 3 announcement any time soon?

Will There Be a ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3?

Amazon Prime has yet to announce details or an announcement on season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

This has fans worried over a third season, since months before TSITP season 1 premiered, season 2 was already confirmed. However, it’s important to note that shows often get renewed only until after all of its episodes have premiered. Since the final episode of TSITP is set to premiere in August 2023, we can take a deep breath … for now.

With the ongoing 2023 writers and actors strikes, many shows and movies will be delayed or even cancelled, and when asked if the show will be greenlit for another season, writer, producer and showrunner Jenny Han said, “I hope so,” while chatting with CBS News.

“We can’t until the writers strike is over,” she said, explaining that season 3 news will only come until after the strike ends. “I hope that the studios will come back to the table and negotiate and we can get back to work.”

She added, “I think everyone wants to go back to work, including me.”

What Has Jenny Han Said About ‘TSITP’ Season 3?

Since season 1 of TSITP first premiered in June 2022, Jenny has stated that the show would need three seasons for the three books the TV series is based off of.

The author explained that from the moment TSITP was given the green light, she knew production would “need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” in a June 2022 statement.

“It’s totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want. I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it,” Jenny told Variety at the time. “But I certainly don’t take anything for granted. I just hope people find the audience and people love it and want more.”

