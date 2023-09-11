A friendship duo we didn’t know we needed! Christopher Briney and Reneé Rapp are set to star in the upcoming movie Mean Girls: The Musical, and it seems like the two young Hollywood stars bonded while on set. Keep reading for details on their friendship, what they’ve said about one another and more!

Are Christopher Briney and Reneé Rapp Friends?

Reneé gushed over her “friend Chris Briney” during an interview with MTV in August 2023.

“My friend Chris Briney, he’s the best, Chris is my favorite,” Reneé said of her Mean Girls co-star. “He’s such a conglomerate of many things. I’ve never met someone who confuses me more, like I’m just so puzzled every time I’m around him. I’m like, ‘You are such a little cutie, what is going on? Like what is it?’ I love him.”

What Movie Are Christopher Briney and Reneé Rapp Starring In?

The iconic 2004 Mean Girls movie is returning to the big screen in a movie musical! The original comedy flick was adapted into a Broadway musical back in 2017, and even starred Reneé as Regina George at one point!

That being said, Reneé is reprising her role as Regina George in the upcoming Paramount+ movie, and Christopher is taking over the role of Aaron Samuels.

The film is being produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey. “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Tina said in a statement in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

On top of that, Reneé explained that the musical movie will be “a lot” different than the original Broadway musical during an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly. “Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things,” she teased. “There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.” She continued: “But [Tina and Jeff] are so creative, and I really appreciate that they really try to work with young people and people that are of the current culture and what’s happening as opposed to being like, ‘We are going to do exactly what we think we’re gonna do.’ They’re very collaborative and really amazing. So some things are different, some things are the same.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.