Cute couple alert! Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird may be one of our fav celeb couples to come out of 2024 — keep reading to see their complete relationship timeline.

Reneé and Towa first confirmed their relationship after posing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in March 2024, appearing to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Prior to the red carpet, Towa had been one of Reneé’s supporting acts on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour for several months, and also worked on Reneé’s debut album, Snow Angel. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2024, after fans noticed the two exchanging flirtatious comments under one another’s Instagram photos.

In a February interview with Them about her forthcoming album American Hero, Towa told the outlet that she has an “incredibly close” relationship with Reneé.

“We would hang out backstage, and then go and do our sets, and then come back and hang out together again,” Towa explained. “She really cares about her craft and really cares about her audience and puts in the hours and the work. I’ve always felt like a pretty hard worker, and I really give a shit. To see someone at her level give a shit as much as I do — it’s totally inspiring to be around.”

Reneé’s last relationship was with TikTok star Alissa Carrington, however, the two broke up sometime last year. The Broadway alum confirmed their split in a February 2024 profile with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve dated people in the public and I went through a relationship [with TikTok personality Alissa Carrington], then a breakup last year,” she told the outlet. “It was hard at first. It also depends on the person you’re with, and that can make it tough, and that can make you just want to cry all the time, and it did and it does.”

She continued, “It can be tough sometimes and really lovely other times, when I feel held and brought back to reality. And also when I’m just so like, ‘I’m good. It’s OK.’ I feel good about why I’m in this and why someone’s with me. That feels amazing. It’s person-specific, but it’s also hard, and a fucking nightmare sometimes.”

During her interview with THR, the songstress said she had recently started labeling herself as “a lesbian.”

“It is the coolest thing ever because I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,’” she told the outlet.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Reneé and Towa’s complete relationship timeline.

