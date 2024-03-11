Did Reneé Rapp just confirm a new romance? The Mean Girls actress walked the red carpet at a 2024 Oscars party with musician Towa Bird, seemingly confirming dating rumors that have swirled between the two for the past few months. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird Dating?

Reneé, 24, and Towa, 23, posed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday, March 11, appearing to make their red carpet debut as a couple. Later on, they were also seen enjoying each other’s company inside the party while enjoying espresso martinis per People.

ICYMI, Towa has been one of Reneé’s supporting acts on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour for the past several months, and also worked on Reneé’s debut album, Snow Angel. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February, after fans noticed the two exchanging flirtatious comments under one another’s Instagram photos.

Reps for Reneé did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Has Reneé Rapp Dated?

Reneé’s last relationship was with TikTok star Alissa Carrington, however, the two broke up sometime last year. The Broadway alum confirmed their split in a February 2024 profile with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve dated people in the public and I went through a relationship [with TikTok personality Alissa Carrington], then a breakup last year,” she told the outlet. “It was hard at first. It also depends on the person you’re with, and that can make it tough, and that can make you just want to cry all the time, and it did and it does.”

She continued, “It can be tough sometimes and really lovely other times, when I feel held and brought back to reality. And also when I’m just so like, ‘I’m good. It’s OK.’ I feel good about why I’m in this and why someone’s with me. That feels amazing. It’s person-specific, but it’s also hard, and a fucking nightmare sometimes.”

During her interview with THR, the songstress said she has recently started labeling herself as “a lesbian.”

“It is the coolest thing ever because I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,'” she told the outlet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.