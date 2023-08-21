Off the market? Reneé Rapp appears to be in “love” but the singer is keeping her dating life out of the public eye.

“I see so much about my love life online. Some of it is totally funny and doesn’t affect me, and others of it really, really f–king hurts my feelings. Trying to figure out how to deal with it,” the Sex Lives of College Girls actress admitted to People in August 2023. “It’s definitely something that I struggle with and that will keep me up at night, and also something that I can laugh at some days. It just really depends. A lot of the things though are f–king crazy and hilarious and also very hurtful.”

Keep reading to see where Reneé’s love life stands now and get updates.

Is Reneé Rapp Single?

Reneé is officially off the market, noting that she’s found true love.

“I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable,” she told People in the same interview. “So, then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I’m like, f–k, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner.”

Is Reneé Rapp Dating Alissa Carrington?

While the duo have never confirmed their relationship status, fans are convinced that Reneé is dating Alissa Carrington.

Alissa shared a sweet birthday post for Reneé in January 2023, sparking romance rumors. The “Snow Angel” singer, for her part, featured Alissa in a TikTok video from August 2023. Another major hint came when Reneé chatted with The Cut that same month.

“I’m in love with everybody at all times. I absolutely have a type; I have a couple of types. I went through a phase of dating people who look like me,” she shared at the time. “I’m in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me. I’m such a slut for somebody with an artistic vision and a strong opinion.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.