OK, just call Reneé Rapp a musician genius, because her debut album, Snow Angel, has some seriously meaningful tracks.

The Sex Lives of College Girls actress announced the release of her record in June, revealing the title single, “Snow Angel.” Along with the announcement, Reneé shared that the full collection of songs would be dropping on Friday, August 18.

“My album was done. I had all the songs. I even had the lead single picked out, too. I spent four months writing nearly every day,” she shared in an Instagram statement on June 5. “I spit out all my concepts, all my ballads, my f–k you’s and my I love you’s. We rented out studios in Jersey while I was filming Mean Girls and cried in damn near every studio in the Valley.”

After writing and recording “Snow Angel,” Reneé and her team knew that was what had to be released first.

“They believed in the song as much as I did … That meant everything,” she shared. “I have never been simultaneously so proud and scared of a song in my life. I’m very sarcastic and I make a lot of jokes, but this one is f–king different. This was all supposed to happen this way, and this was the song you were supposed to hear first.”

The track is based on a “traumatic experience” from Reneé’s life. However, she’s not ready to reveal exactly what that is just yet.

Weeks later, her second single, “Talk Too Much” — a more upbeat track — was released.

“I had a dream that I killed my girlfriend, and that’s why I wrote ‘Talk Too Much,'” the singer admitted to Bustle ahead of the Snow Angel album release. “I was like, ‘Hey, by the way, I just want to let you know — like, I know we just started dating, but I did have a dream that I murdered you in cold blood. And I feel like I should tell you that because honesty is the best policy.’ That’s got to be the most obscure s–t ever.”

When it comes to Reneé’s music, almost every song has some kind of meaning behind it! Scroll through our gallery for a full lyrics breakdown.

