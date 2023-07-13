She did it again! Reneé Rapp stunned with the single “Talk Too Much” off her forthcoming debut album, Snow Angel, which is set to be released in August 2023. While promoting the single, the Sex Lives of College Girls actress spoke candidly about working alongside famed producer Alexander 23.

Reneé revealed that “Talk Too Much” was “one of the first songs that Alexander and I did” together, while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in July 2023.

“I think a lot of artists do this, but some producers like it and some producers don’t. Basically, we wrote this song and this was one of the first times we were working together. We had done it and I was like, ‘Oh word.’ I really hated writing up tempos before that and now I love it. And it was a stressor of mine because I was like, I want to make sure that I’m doing a good job and I’m doing it intentionally and it has all of this s–t, whatever, whatever,” she explained. “We made the song and I was so excited, but Alexander and I weren’t cool yet. We weren’t, like, boys. And so, I didn’t want to ask him to send me a bounce because I knew he wouldn’t do it. It depends on the producer. He is so particular. He’s honestly just so smart that he’s like, ‘No, you can’t have it until I go through and do things to it to make it a full song.’ I kind of just listen to whatever he says now, which is weird because I really don’t like to do that.”

What Is Reneé Rapp’s ‘Talk Too Much’ About?

From the sound of it, the track appears to be about Reneé talking too much and being in her own head about certain things pertaining to a relationship.

“If I see a blue car today / We’ll probably have to break up / So I close my eyes while I drive,” she sings at one point. “And if it rains, then it rains / And we’ll be over by May / That’s just the deal that I made (in my head).”

What Did Reneé Rapp Say About ‘Talk Too Much’?

Aside from sharing the writing process with her producer, Reneé explained during her Apple Music 1 interview that she’s “so much happier” when making her own music.

“God, I love it so much. It’s like, I don’t even care,” she gushed. “And I don’t know if that’s because I’ve had different experiences on the other side because I’ve also had amazing experiences on the other side, but it just doesn’t f–king matter to me in music.”

