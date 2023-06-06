Her debut album is coming, and it’s honest. Reneé Rapp announced that her Snow Angel record was finally being released, with a “f–king different” type of song as her first single.

“My album was done. I had all the songs. I even had the lead single picked out, too. I spent four months writing nearly every day,” the Sex Lives of College Girls star shared with fans in a candid social media statement from June 2023. “I spit out all my concepts, all my ballads, my f–k you’s and my I love you’s. We rented out studios in Jersey while I was filming Mean Girls and cried in damn near every studio in the Valley.”

However, things changed in terms of the album after writing a song about a “traumatic experience” that occurred “a little over a year ago.”

After writing her song “Snow Angel,” Reneé’s team decided to make that the first single from her debut album.

“They believed in the song as much as I did … That meant everything,” she added. “I have never been simultaneously so proud and scared of a song in my life. I’m very sarcastic and I make a lot of jokes, but this one is f-cking different. this was all supposed to happen this way, and this was the song you were supposed to hear first.”

This forthcoming album is a follow-up to her Everything to Everyone EP, which was released in November 2022. Reneé started writing her solo music in late 2021, following a particularly bad breakup.

“It was right after a huge breakup. This person and I broke up, and I got off the phone with them, and I literally laughed,” she recalled to the Charlotte Observer in March 2023. “I called my manager, and I was like, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s time. This is gonna be the greatest year of my life.’ He was like, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘No. I’m actually not OK at all. But I know that my entire life is going to change. Because I have just shed so much dead weight.’”

Reneé wrote her first song and had a major revelation.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m good at this … and I have something to say,'” the “Too Well” songstress recalled. “I know who I am all of a sudden, now that I’m out of this relationship with this person.”

Keep reading for everything we know about the Snow Angel album release.

