Will the escapades of the characters from Sex Lives of College Girls continue on after season 2? The HBO Max show follows the (sex) lives of college roommates Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, respectively. Keep reading to see if season 3 is confirmed!

Will There Be a ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3?

HBO Max officially confirmed season 3 of Sex Lives of College Girls on December 14, 2022.

The series hails from the minds of cocreators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Following four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College, season 2 of the show picked up right where season 1 left off: filled with new faces, parties and (sexy) predicaments.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

The final two episodes of season 2 premiered on HBO Max on December 15. Since the second season’s premiere on November 21, the show has quickly become one of the top performing HBO Max originals on the platform, according to the streamer.

Prior to season 3’s confirmation, Mindy and Justin spoke to Collider about the road ahead for Sex Lives of College Girls in an interview from November 2022.

“I’m really taking it season by season,” she explained. “It would be amazing if we could come back for another season. We love the show, and we love our crew, and the girls are so fun, so we would love to do it again. But I really don’t know, and that’s nice. We go into each season really open-minded about what’s gonna happen. That’s what I’ve done, on every show.”

Justin added that he thinks it’s cool that their show “feels current” and it’s important that it continues to “stay current.”

“We have to pull ideas from what 2022 is, and what 2023 is, as we move along, as opposed to deciding in advance where they’re gonna go,” he told the outlet. “I also think the type of character we’re pursuing — a person who’s 18 and 19 years old — if they think they know what they’re gonna do, that’s probably the one thing they definitely won’t do. I was a biochemical engineering major, and I dropped that s–t so fast, so hard. It’s about embracing the curveballs as we go, and keeping it all fresh.”

