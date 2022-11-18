HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls is finally back with season 2 and all is right in the world. However, following the season’s premiere on November 17, 2022, one character was noticeably absent: Nico Murray, played by Gavin Leatherwood. So, is Gavin done with Essex College or can we expect to see him in future episodes?

Is Gavin Leatherwood in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2?

Sadly, Gavin’s character has officially left Essex College, and Gavin won’t be reprising the role that had fans hearts skip a beat in season 1.

In the first episode of season 2, it is revealed that Nico was expelled from Essex College. “The administration started an investigation and a bunch of Thetas got kicked out,” Reneé Rapp, who played Nico’s sister Leighton explained. “Thankfully, my dad was able to make a big donation to Cornell and got him a spot next semester.”

As Nico played Kimberly’s love interest in season 1, who is played by Pauline Chalamat. Ahead of season 2, the actress, who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, weighed in on Kimberly’s love life now that Nico is out of the picture.

“Kimberly’s love life is not nonexistent and there’s definitely some exciting things — plural — to look forward to,” The King of Staten Island teased to Elite Daily on in November 2022. “But Kimberly is kind of left at the end of season 1 in such a difficult position that affects her ability to stay at school, and that’s what we’re gonna see really take the forefront of Season 2.”

Why Did Gavin Leatherwood Leave The Sex Lives of College Girls?

Gavin explained he had left the series to pursue other opportunities in an interview with Us Weekly from March 2022. “There is a season 2, but I’m not going to go back,” he told the outlet. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star explained he was “happy to do the first season,” but he was now “branching off and going in a different direction.”

“It was such an incredible experience,” Gavin said. “I think Mindy [Kaling] is brilliant and the cast, everyone’s lovely. But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that’s the move. I think life is short and I think one of the best things about this craft and this industry is that you get to keep stretching into your uncomfortable zone.”

He concluded, “That’s when we grow and learn and become stronger artists. So that’s kind of what I am looking to do is just to continue to get uncomfortable and learn and grow and hone my craft.”

