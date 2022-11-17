Spencer Neville is the newest frat boy on the scene in season 2 of HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, which premiered on November 17, 2022. While Spencer, 32, is not fresh on the acting scene by any means, you might recognize his name as he was romantically linked to Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart in early 2022. Keep reading to find out more on Spencer.

Who Is Spencer Neville?

You might have seen Spencer in movies like The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, The Deleted or Web of Lies. Additionally, the actor has been featured in shows like Ozark, American Horror Story and Good Trouble. Most recently, he’s playing Aaron in season 2 of HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

“I’m the new frat guy that comes in and shakes things up a bit,” he told The Rundown in November 2022. “As we know, where it left off, the girls were in a little trouble, and they got our Theta in a little bit of trouble. So I’m comin’ in a little hot.”

“I was not in a frat,” Neville revealed of his own college background. “But, I hung out with — you know, you go to the bars, you go to the frats. There was this one bar, and it was a frat bar. I forget the name of it, but it was the coolest place of all the bars because they would give you this 48-ounce styrofoam cup and half of it is liquor. It’s like $10 for 48 ounces. That was where I studied what it meant to be in a frat. How to behave, how to hold yourself, how to talk to women.”

Are Spencer Neville and Lili Reinhart Dating?

Lili and Spencer were first romantically linked after being spotted at Coachella in April 2022. “It’s very new but she’s really into him,” a source told E! News at the time. “They met through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends. Lili and Spencer spent the entire weekend together at Coachella and had a lot of fun.”

However, just a few months later in August 2022, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lili and Spencer stopped following each other on Instagram, which is, of course, the biggest indication of a celebrity breakup. As the pair have never publicly confirmed or denied their short-term relationship, it’s likely they won’t comment on their split either.

