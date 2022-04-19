Lili Reinhart was just spotted arm and arm with Spencer Neville at Coachella! So who the heck is this guy?!

The mystery man is an actor you might have seen in movies like The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, The Deleted or Web of Lies. The actor, 31, has also been featured in shows like Ozark, American Horror Story, and Good Trouble.

Lili is known for being extremely private in her dating life, especially after her relationship with Cole Sprouse ended in March 2020 after the Suite Life actor announced the split in an Instagram post. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

The Hustlers actress has previously spoken about separating her private life from the public eye in an interview with Seventeen in May 2018. “Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there whether I’m comfortable. It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in a place where I want to talk about it and that’s totally fine,” she explained. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred.”

Since the Riverdale couple’s breakup, Cole started a relationship with model Ari Fournier in February 2021 and Lili has also previously been spotted with an unidentified guy in Vancouver back in December 2020.

The former couple still seems to be on good terms, though! In a rare interview with GQ Hype in March 2022, the Suite Life star spoke publicly about Lili and their relationship dynamic. He clarified that although the relationship had “all this public currency,” what he and Lili shared was “as real as it gets.” Aww.

Scroll through our gallery on everything we know about Spencer Neville who may possibly, maybe, might be Lili’s new boo.

