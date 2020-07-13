Just days after news hit the web that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina had been canceled and that it will end after its upcoming fourth season, the show’s stars have taken to social media to say their goodbyes, post behind-the-scenes pics and share heartfelt tributes.

For those who missed it, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the heartbreaking news on July 8, 2020.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one,” he said in a statement to TVLine. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan [Shipka] as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part 4.”

He also confirmed via Twitter that if there had been a fifth season of the Netflix show — which also starred Gavin Leatherwood, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and more — it would have included an epic crossover with the Riverdale characters! Sharing a drawing of the two casts together, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love, #SabrinaNetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book…”

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

Naturally, fans were pretty upset about the announcement, and get this — they even started a petition to have the seires saved, which has received more than 89,000 signatures. And the stars of the Netflix show were just as bummed as the fans were. Scroll through our gallery to see their reactions to the news that CAOS has been canceled.

