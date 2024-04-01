Chance Perdomo is dead at the age of 27.

The young actor, known for his roles in shows like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. A publicist for the actor confirmed the news on Saturday, March 30.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the rep said in a statement to Variety. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo played Andre Anderson on Prime Video’s Gen V, the son of superhero Polarity, who attempts to break out of his father’s legacy while also trying to stay away from his best friend’s girlfriend. The show is a spinoff from The Boys, and premiered its first season in September 2023.

Gen V producers also released a statement to mourn the young star.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the creative team said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996, and moved from California to England when he was a child with his mother. Eventually studying acting in London at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, he made his first TV debut in 2017 with the U.K. series Hetty Feather, and nabbed his breakout role on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman one year later.

He took over the role of Landon Gibson in the After franchise starting with the third film, 2021’s After We Fell. He continued to portray the role in both 2022’s After Ever Happy and 2023’s After Everything.

Just last month, Perdomo spoke about wanting a long career in action-adventure roles during an interview with Numéro Netherlands.

“Hard hitting drama as well as large scale action is the direction we’re pushing for creatively,” he said in the February profile. “I’m currently training to better allow the insurance of whichever production I work on to subsequently allow me to do that. Whether that takes the form of large budget studio productions or taking things of a more independent nature to market, we’ve got our eyes set on that path.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.