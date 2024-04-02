Following the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, several of his former costars have started to react to his passing on social media.

The young actor passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident, with a publicist for the actor confirming the news on Saturday, March 30.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the rep said in a statement to Variety. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

So far, several of Perdomo’s famous friends and costars have reacted to the news online, including his Gen V costar Patrick Schwarzenegger, who shared messages via X and Instagram about the late actor.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon,” he wrote via X. “Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance.”

Chill Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared an emotional tribute to the actor via Instagram following the news.

“There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light,” he wrote alongside three pictures from the Sabrina set. “A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Southhampton, England. He rose to fame on Sabrina, in which he played the cousin of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina, Ambrose Spellman. He went on to star as Landon in the After franchise films: After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.

Scroll through our gallery to see which of Chance’s costars and friends have reacted to the news of his tragic passing.

