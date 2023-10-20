The younger generation of Supes are back for more! Gen V — a spinoff of the fan-favorite Prime Video series The Boys — was renewed for a second season on in October 2023.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, shared in a statement per Variety. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries.”

Was ‘Gen V’ Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, Vernon’s statement in October 2023 announcing the news praised the showrunners’ and creators’ “unapologetic approach” to the show, making it the No. 1 Prime Video series.

“Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers,” the statement concluded.

Showrunner Michele and executive producer Eric also responded to the exciting news.

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” they shared in a statement. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season — sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Which ‘Gen V’ Stars Are Returning for Season 2?

It’s unclear as of now which stars will be returning for sophomore year as no announcements have been made.

What Is ‘Gen V’ About?

“You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved,” the official Prime Video description reads. “When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

