The Supes are headed to college! Prime Video’s fan-favorite superhero series The Boys is getting a spinoff series titled The Boys: Gen V, and it’s starring some of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars. Keep reading for more details, including the cast, how to watch and more.

Who Is Starring in The Boys Spinoff?

In July 2022, fans were introduced to the show’s cast — including Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others — who promised viewers in a social media video that their series would be “a rollercoaster” that’s “filled with blood, guts and everything else.”

What Will The Boys Spinoff Be About?

Gen V will be “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International),” Deadline reported in July 2022, noting that the Supes will be “competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” Basically, it’s college life meets The Hunger Games.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this show and I’m so excited for you guys to watch it,” Jaz, for one, shared in the now-viral social media announcement. “There’s love, and beautiful relationships, and tons of action and superheroes.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum was the first to be cast in March 2021 alongside Lizze.

“Manifestation is real kids. Are you freaking kidding me!!!!!!! Literally a dream come true!!!!” Jaz shared on Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of this project and I have never been more excited about playing a character ever. She is indeed a badass and that’s all I’m gonna say about that. I’ve got a heart full of thank you’s and a belly full of butterflies. (Insert happy dance here).”

While details were kept under wraps following the announcement, Jaz did tell fans in a June 2022 social media post alongside the cast that “we’re making a TV show.”

What to Expect From The Boys Spinoff?

According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke — who will act as an executive producer on this project — Gen V will be “its own totally different animal.” He told Entertainment Weekly in October 2020, “The goal is that the spinoff will definitely be a college show.”

From the look of it, that dream has become a reality! Scroll through our gallery to meet the Gen V stars.

