Warning: Spoilers ahead. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is moving on! Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Luke Cook, Sam Corlett and Lachlan Watson starred in the Netflix series for four seasons before saying goodbye to the show in December 2020.

“I was very surprised,” Kiernan told Entertainment Tonight about the show’s finale after the last season hit the streaming service. “I think I sort of had the same mentality as everyone else, which was Sabrina can’t die. She is Sabrina. She can’t die. And then I was like, ‘Oh, there’s no more pages. I think that’s it.’ But it’s a dramatic ending.”

The actress continued, “At the end of the day, I think that what it represents is she is truly a selfless soul, and she sacrifices herself for the greater good which is very hefty. And I think it hit me emotionally quite a bit. It’s not an easy ending to just digest. There is a lot of meaning and impact behind it and how we wish to read into that. But above all else, I was completely surprised.”

News first broke that the actors were set to finally say goodbye to their roles in July 2020. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa released a statement to TVLine at the time, and said, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

The show premiered in October 2018 and followed the events of main character Sabrina Spellman’s 16th birthday, when she finds out that she’s a witch. The entire series took place over a one-year period with Sabrina celebrating her 17th birthday before meeting her untimely demise.

“I think all these characters were given such beautiful arcs, and every character changed and grew so much, and to the best version of themselves by the end of Part 4. I hope that people who rode along with us felt like maybe they can do that in their own lives as well,” Kiernan told Entertainment Tonight in a separate December 2020 interview. “I hope parallels were found, because I know I found them. So, I really hope that it really inspires people to just live fearlessly and boldly and kindly at the end of the day.”

Now that the show has come to an end, all the stars have nabbed new roles and kicked off new projects. Scroll through our gallery to see what the CAOS cast has been up too since the series finale!

