Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair just might be the cutest couple to exist, maybe ever. Which is why fans are dying to know if things between the two, who began their relationship after meeting on the set of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in March 2018, are still going strong! Keep reading to find out.

Are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair Still Together?

As Jaz posted a video of Ross and herself dancing on her Instagram Stories as recently as October 9, 2022, we can assume things are still going pretty well between the two! Jaz and Ross consistently post one another on their social media accounts, so we don’t think the pair are going away anytime soon. He even wrote an entire album about Jaz called Girlfriend!

“I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life,” Jaz wrote when celebrating Ross’ birthday in an Instagram post in December 2020. “You’re my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it’s brightest when you’re close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest. I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it’s a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you. Words are never enough, so I’ll just have to smother you in kisses when you get back from hockey.”

Ross and Jaz originally met in March 2018 in Chilling Aventures of Sabrina, playing Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind Walker, respectively. As the months into filming went by, their characters actually ended up together on the show (which was not planned).

During an interview with GQ, Ross explained how his and Jaz’s CAOS characters started dating on the show.

“Jaz and I were hanging out on set. We met and quickly became the best of friends, and the writers on the show saw that, and they decided that they wanted to write for it,” he recalled. “Because you can’t really fake [that kind of] chemistry. It was pretty magnetic, like we couldn’t get enough of each other. As writers, you have to follow what’s working, and that’s what was working.”

Who Has Ross Lynch Dated Before Jaz Sinclair?

Prior to Jaz, Ross has only been linked to one other lucky lady — Courtney Eaton. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2015. They were together for nearly two years and their split was confirmed during a 2017 interview with W Magazine in which Courtney was referred to as his “then-girlfriend.”

