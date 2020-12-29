Love is in the air for Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair! The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2018, and have been going strong ever since.

After staying quiet about their relationship for more than a year, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars went Instagram official in 2020, and have been giving fans insight into their romantic relationship ever since. Between helicopter rides and trips to Hawaii, it’s safe to say that these two are seriously goals!

When the former Disney Channel actor was asked about their relationship in January 2019, Ross got real about their off-screen relationship explaining that he and Jaz “really just hit it off.”

“So Jaz is, like, my closest friend right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Months later, they cozied up at an event together, seemingly confirming their rumored romance in April 2019. But what have the pair been up to since then? Well, J-14 broke it all down. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Ross and Jaz’s relationship.

