Ever since Ross Lynch entered the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy actor single? Between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor, breathtaking smile and gorgeous eyes, he’s pretty much stolen everyone’s hearts, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

Well, J-14 decided to do some investigation, and it appears that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star is officially a taken man! Yep, rumors that the former Disney alum is dating his costar Jaz Sinclair have been circulating the web for months, and get this — the pair seemingly confirmed their romance in January 2020, when they posted a super flirty TikTok together.

The video showed the rumored couple getting ready to attend a runway show together during Paris Fashion Week, as they danced to Bruno Mars‘ “Treasure.” For those who forgot, speculation first started that they were an item after Ross and Jaz were caught kissing back in April 2018. Yep, according to Us Weekly, an onlooker spotted the costars getting pretty cozy at a screening of their show — and they couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips) off each other!

“They were sitting on a couch together, his arms were around her waist,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “They were looking into each other’s eyes … noses touching and giggling. Then they were kissing on the couch together.”

Back in December 2018, Jaz even posted the sweetest tribute on Instagram for Ross’ birthday (although it’s since been taken down). The two were also caught cuddling up at a birthday celebration in January. Despite their PDA, though, it’s all still speculation until the costars confirm it themselves.

But wait, who else has Ross been linked to? Did he ever date his Austin & Ally costar Laura Marano? What about the actress who played his CAOS love interest — Kiernan Shipka? Were they ever together? J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to his love life, so buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride! Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone he’s ever dated and what went down between them.

