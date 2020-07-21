Fans are sending some major love and support to Stormie Lynch after the mom of Ross, Riker, Rydell, Rocky and Ryland revealed her battle with Stage 3 uterine cancer on Monday, July 20.

“OH MY, WHERE TO BEGIN? ON APRIL 2 I FOUND OUT I HAVE STAGE 3 UTERINE CANCER. MY HEART WAS BREAKING TO HAVE TO TELL MY FAMILY. THIS IS THE HARDEST THING IVE EVER HAD TO ENDURE,” Stormie wrote on Instagram alongside some photos of her family. “MY SWEET ANGELS FROM HEAVEN TOOK TURNS TAKING ME TO MANY MANY DR. APPTS, 100 BLOOD TEST, BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS, PUT IN A PORT AND DROVE ME BACK AND FORTH TO PHOENIX FOR TREATMENT. WITH COVID-19 NO ONE WAS ALLOWED TO GO WITH ME. I THINK IT WAS THE FIRST TIME I HAVE EVER BEEN ALONE. I CRIED A LOT UNDER MY MASK. I’M STILL PUSHING THOUGH TRYING TO BE STRONG SO I CAN WALK MY GIRL DOWN THE AISLE.”

Her heartfelt social media post was met with positive and inspiring comments from fans, who urged the 52-year-old to “stay strong.” Others shared well wishes and said they were “praying” for her.

After Stormie’s Instagram post, her daughter, Rydel, also posted a sweet message about her mom.

“My mama has been through Hell and back and back and back again. Diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in April. The strongest woman I know, so lucky to be her daughter,” she wrote alongside pics of her and her mom.

As fans know, this news came just a few months after Rydel got engaged to longtime boyfriend Capron Funk. Back in February, the R5 member took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with fans and followers. Capron got down on one knee in the middle of a softball game between both of their families, and he even wore a pink baseball tee that read “Capron asked Rydel to marry him.”

“I said, ‘Hell yes,’” Rydel captioned a collection of photos of her and Capron on Instagram. She also gave her 1.3 million followers a closer look at her engagement ring in a separate post.

