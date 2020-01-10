If you’re anything like us here at J-14, then you probably binge-watched the first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the moment they hit Netflix. Well, get ready for some more spooky drama because we’re going to follow along on Sabrina Spellman‘s journey for a third season. Yep, that’s right. Both a third and a fourth season are already confirmed for the show, so we are just patiently (er, impatiently) waiting for a new batch of episodes to become available.

Lucky for us, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been very vocal about the upcoming season — especially when it comes to our favorite love triangle. Turns out, we think both Nabrina and Habrina shippers will be pleased with the new episodes.

The creator told The Wrap, “I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable.”

There is no doubt a lot of juicy plot points are going to pan out in Season 3, and we can’t wait to see all the craziness go down. But before we get the new episodes, we have a lot of questions. Like, when will the new season premiere on the streaming platform? Which characters will return this time around? And have they started filming Season 3 yet? AH, there’s seriously so much we need to know. That’s why we’re breaking it all down for you.

Scroll through the gallery for everything you need to know about Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.