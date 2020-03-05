It’s no secret that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina automatically became a fan-favorite series after Season 1 hit Netflix back in October 2018. Now, the cast is gearing up for their fourth season to drop on the streaming service, and fans can’t wait! Get ready to binge watch, witches, because there’s so many more spooky antics to come from Sabrina Spellman, Harvey Kinkle, Nick Scratch, Aunt Hilda, Aunt Zelda and the rest of the gang in the next batch of episodes.
But wait, when will Season 4 come out? What will it be about? Who from the cast is returning for the fourth season and who’s leaving? And most importantly, will Nick and Sabrina get back together? Not to worry, people, because J-14 is here to break it all down once and for all.
From the release date to the cast to the plot, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.