What will Season 4 be about?

Unfortunately for fans, plotlines for Season 4 have been kept pretty under wraps, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa did tell TheWrap that it would most likely be “following both Sabrinas simultaneously going forward.” As fans know, Season 3 ended with two versions of Sabrina Spellman. Wait what? Yep, that’s right, for those who missed it, CAOS messed around with time travel and ended up on two separate timelines so there’s a Sabrina in present day — who is the ruler of Hell — and one who returned to Greendale.

“Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting,” Roberto also said.

In an interview with TVGuide, Gavin — who plays Nick — also dished on the upcoming season. Although he didn’t confirm anything, he did react to some fan theories and what he had to say was pretty interesting.

The actor said that the idea of two Sabrina’s would totally bring some major “obstacle” into the mix. He also revealed that he’d love to see more of Edward Spellman (hint, hint) in the upcoming episodes. Plus, he thought the idea of Caliban as Cain was a “great theory” and “hoped” that Prudence’s mom is still alive.

“Prudence got dealt a really bad hand. I hope her mom’s out there somewhere, leading a coven. I hope she didn’t just leave her in the dust,” Gavin said about the character.

From the sound of it, there’s a lot to look forward to in Season 4!