No, McKenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka aren’t actually related, but they could definitely pass as twins! The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress even played the younger version of Kiernan’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character, Sabrina Spellman, in the show’s first season.

“When Kiernan heard we were doing Li’l Sabrina, she texted me a picture of her with McKenna and said, ‘You have to get Mckenna. She’s like me as a little girl and we’re dead ringers,’” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recalled during a November 2018 interview with TheWrap. “And then we reached out [to Mckenna] and said, ‘Do you want to be Li’l Sabrina for the Christmas special?’ And she said yeah. And it was as easy as that! It came from Kiernan though.”

Fans have been seriously shook by the similarities between the two actresses — and they aren’t the only ones! Even the girls themselves have leaned into the joke. In a since-deleted Twitter post from 2018, McKenna shared a photo of herself and Kiernan.

“Finally,” she wrote at the time. “No, we are not the same person … here is proof.”

While McKenna only ended up appearing in one episode of Chilling Adventure of Sabrina throughout its four-season run on Netflix, the actress still can’t believe how similar she looks to her former costar.

When a Twitter user posted a collage of McKenna as the younger version of some major stars alongside the caption, “I think about this a lot,” the actress reposted it, writing, “Same.”

The Gifted actress definitely has a ton of doppelgängers in Hollywood, but one fan brought up a good point. “The question is, who will inevitably play the younger versions of you when you get older?” Only time will tell! For now, though, both Kiernan and McKenna have moved on from their Chilling Adventure of Sabrina roles since the show did come to an end in December 2020.

“At the end of the day, I think that what it represents is she is truly a selfless soul, and she sacrifices herself for the greater good which is very hefty,” Kiernan said of the shows ending while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “And I think it hit me emotionally quite a bit. It’s not an easy ending to just digest. There is a lot of meaning and impact behind it and how we wish to read into that.”

She may have moved on from the fan-favorite Netflix show, but Kiernan will always have a role as McKenna’s older sister — or the older version of her! Scroll through our gallery to see all the lookalike photos of these two stars.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.