McKenna Grace may be a rising star in the entertainment biz, but it looks like she’s done rising in height. The Ghostbusters:Afterlife star is a lot shorter than you may expect — but how tall is she, exactly? Keep reading to find out!

How Tall Is McKenna Grace?

The actress is around 5-foot-1.

While McKenna hasn’t confirmed her official height, IMDB claims the star is “5′ 0¾” — which sounds way too specific to be inaccurate, right?

Does McKenna Grace Have Scoliosis?

The Handmaid’s Tale star revealed that she had been diagnosed with Scoliosis when she was just 12-years-old, which is often the cause of height loss. McKenna first learned of her condition from her father, who just so happens to be a surgeon.

“I’m a very affectionate person, so I hug my parents a lot, and whenever I would hug him, he would feel my back and my spine, and he would tell me my back felt weird,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. McKenna first alluded to her condition to her followers in November of that same year.

“Occasionally, life imitates art and the night of my episode of Handmaid’s Tale where I was in a hospital bed came out, I was actually in real hospital bed,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, revealing she had to undergo spinal surgery due to her scoliosis.

Following the surgery, Mckenna explained that she decided to speak out about her condition, after dealing with it on set became difficult.

“On Ghostbusters, there wasn’t a lot of hiding a big old clunky, massive back brace. But for the most part, I just kept it to myself. Even though it’s not the type of thing that is a liability, I didn’t want productions to overthink and think that I was a liability,” she shared with the same outlet.

Due to her health, McKenna had to have some of her costumes tailored, which ultimately took some time away while filming The Handmaid’s Tale.

“It was very difficult to schedule a surgery in the midst of everything I was doing. I had been shooting since around May, and then I went straight from that project onto another one that worked six-day weeks — like, adult hours — and that was for a month,” she elaborated.

After her procedure, McKenna was able to return to her usual activities and has continued to prioritize her health!

