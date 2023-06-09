Who ya gonna call?! Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is officially in the works and will be a direct continuation from 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. Keep reading for details on the returning cast, release date, updates and more.

Who Stars In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’?

While we don’t know much about the sequel’s plot, it’s been confirmed that McKenna, Finn, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd will be returning for the sequel.

The new cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. It’s unclear if the original Ghostbusters, a.k.a. Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will be returning for the sequel.

ICYMI, Ghostbusters first premiered in 1984, telling the story of three unlikely men who become ghost hunters. An immediate hit, the film quickly became a franchise which included a sequel in 1989, a popular animated television series The Real Ghostbusters in 1986, video games, board games, comic books and haunted attractions.

Attempts to develop a second sequel paused in 2014 following the death of original ghostbuster, Harold Ramis. In 2016, a reboot which included Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy premiered but received mixed reviews and underperformed financially.

What Is ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ About?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally released in November 2021, starring Finn as Trevor Spengler, alongside Mckenna as his little sister, Phoebe. In the supernatural movie, the siblings realize that they their grandfather, Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), is an original ghostbuster, and as such, decide to create the next generation of ghostbusters.

“It was a little bit scary to try and live up to Egon Spengler, but then I realized I don’t have to because we’re creating a different character,” McKenna said during an interview with Collider in 2021. “She might be related in looks and blood, but we wanted to be able to create something that’s newer but it still has that authentic old Ghostbusters feel that gives you that kind of nostalgia.”

Finn spoke about his excitement to return to his role for the sequel during an interview with CinemaBlend in December 2022.

“I don’t even think they have a title yet, from what I know of. But I’m excited to kind of play an older version of the character as he’s grown, and just get back with everyone.”

When Will ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’ Be Released?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will be released in theaters on December 20, 2023.

The film has been shooting since March 2023, and is directed by Gil Kenan. Jason Reitman, who also directed Afterlife.

