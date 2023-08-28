All good things must end! Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, but it’s set to end after five seasons. The series — which premiered in July 2016 — followed the events of a 1980s experiment gone wrong and what went down after the fact. Keep reading for everything the cast has said about wrapping up the show.

ICYMI, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer took to social media ahead of the season 4 premiere in May 2022 and shared a heartfelt note about the series, announcing that it would end after season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, has spoken out multiple times about how “hard” it’s going to be following the fifth and final season.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022, Millie opened up about her thoughts on the show ending. “It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and … it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, explained that it “feels like it’s time” to end the Stranger Things chapter.

“It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike, posted in August 2023. “I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

He continued, “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it … Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

Everything the cast has said about wrapping up Stranger Things.

