Young Hollywood is showing support. Some major stars have stepped out on the picket lines amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which began on July 14. The SAG-AFTRA union represents more than 160,000 TV and film actors, and members are striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after they failed to reach an agreement on fair wages, among other aspects of the industry.

Miranda Cosgrove was joined by the iCarly reboot cast on the picket line on July 18, alongside Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. In videos shared via social media, the show’s cast can be seen dancing along to the show’s theme song, “Leave It All to Me,” which was being sung by Jaidyn at the time.

Currently, a series of movies and TV shows have been put on hold due to the strikes, which started with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in May. Actors, for their part, are unable to promote any current or future projects and cannot take part in any press events, including interviews, conventions and red carpets.

Vanessa Hudgens was also spotted alongside Alexandra Shipp on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on July 18. The duo, who starred in Netflix’s 2021 musical movie Tick, Tick … Boom! together, held signs as they marched alongside other actors.

“UNION STRONG,” the High School Musical alum shared on Instagram, posing alongside Alexandra and actress Rosario Dawson. Alexandra, for her part, shared a longer message.

“The studios are shutting down streets, putting up phony construction sites and cutting back trees so there’s no shade KNOWING it’s almost unbearably hot! What’s crazy is that we’ve been internally debating residuals and the overwhelming influx of streaming and AI for years now,” the Barbie actress captioned her post. “It’s hard to put it into words, but it’s been a tough road for any actor in this industry. As the economy evolves, as well as cost of living, it’s becoming more and more apparent that our deals need to evolve as well!! We aren’t going to back down. We aren’t going to give up. We support all unions fighting for equality and equal pay. We are powerful.”

Click through our gallery to see which other Young Hollywood stars have walked the picket lines amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

