She’s a Barbie girl! Disney alum Ariana Greenblatt is set to star in the highly anticipated film, Barbie, which premieres on Friday, July 12. Keep reading for details on her character, what she’s said about the movie and more.

Who Does Ariana Greenblatt Play In ‘Barbie’?

Ariana plays a character named Sasha in Barbie. While details on her character have been kept under wraps, we know that Sasha will be human, unlike the characters in the Barbie universe, such as Margot Robbie‘s title role.

ICYMI, most of the film’s setting takes place in Barbie Land, which is is home to multiple Barbies (like Margot, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Dua Lipa) and Kens (like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa). The film directed by Greta Gerwig has Margot’s Barbie venturing into the Real World. We can assume Margot meets Ariana’s character in said Real World.

What Has Ariana Greenblatt Said About ‘Barbie’?

“My only thought in my head was like, ‘Look, however this goes, just cherish this moment forever [and] the fact that you get to meet these two beautiful, inspiring women just at least once.’ That’s all I wanted,” Ariana told Elle in April 2023 about meeting Greta and Margot. When she was finally cast, Ariana revealed that her mom and brother surprised her with a Barbie cake and afternoon tea (because she’d be filming in London) while playing the song “Barbie Girl.”

“Everyone had such a great time making it, and it really shows on camera,” the Disney alum added, before revealing one of her favorite moments on set was getting sushi and matcha lattes with Margot. “That was just such a special moment for me that I’ll never forget because, keep in mind, we were doing this, but she was also watching trailers for movies that haven’t even come out yet … and then giving notes, and then she’s doing six things at once.”

Along with getting her start on Disney Channel with shows such as Stuck In the Middle and Liv and Maddie, Ariana has also been in quite a few films since! She’s starred in In the Heights, Bad Moms Christmas, Boss Baby: The Family Business, Love and Monsters, The One and Only Ivan, and she played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. She’s set to star in Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the popular video game series Borderlands.

