Get used to hearing Ariana Greenblatt‘s name, because this young actress is about to be *everywhere* in Hollywood. From starring on Disney Channel‘s Stuck In the Middle to booking huge Hollywood roles in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie to musical movie In the Heights, keep reading to see Ariana’s transformation over the years.

At just 15 years old, Ariana has some major acting creds under her belt. Before booking the role of Daphne Diaz in Stuck In the Middle, the actress appeared on Disney show Liv and Maddie and Legendary Dudas. She has since played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, voiced Tabitha in the Boss Baby franchise and appeared in movies such as A Bad Moms Christmas, In the Heights, 65, Awake and Love and Monsters.

After Stuck In the Middle came to an end after three seasons, the cast — which included Jenna Ortega, Isaak Presley and Kayla Maisonet — went their separate ways and onto successful career. Ariana revealed to J-14 in August 2021, “Whenever we have time, we try to catch up with each other, which I find really sweet.”

The Love and Monsters actress added, “I’m so proud of them. They’re doing their own thing and they’re killing it.”

Ariana is also “killing it,” as she’s set to play a character named Sasha in the upcoming film Barbie, which hosts a huge list of Hollywood icons in its cast such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and Issa Rae.

During the Barbie auditioning process, Ariana told Elle Magazine in April 2023 that she was just happy to be on Zoom with Margot and director Greta Gerwig. “My only thought in my head was like, ‘Look, however this goes, just cherish this moment forever [and] the fact that you get to meet these two beautiful, inspiring women just at least once.’ That’s all I wanted.”

Ariana’s next project will be a video game adaptation written by The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis, called Borderlands. While not necessarily a gamer, Ariana revealed to Elle that she played the game almost every night in order to prepare for her role as Tiny Tina.

“That’s definitely surreal and really crazy,” Ariana said of her career so far. Yeah, no kidding!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Ariana over the years, from Disney Channel to the big screen.

