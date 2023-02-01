Bella Ramsey is booked and busy! The young actress best known for her roles in huge HBO hit shows such as Game of Thrones, and now, The Last of Us, is set to become a huge Hollywood star. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Bella.

Who Is Bella Ramsey?

Bella, 19, is an English actor who made her acting breakthrough as young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones. Following that, she starred in television roles such as Mildred Hubble in the 2017 CBBC series The Worst Witch, Jane Grey in the 2022 Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth and a medieval comedy film called Catherine Called Birdy, which earned her a Critic’s Choice Award nomination. On top of that, her role as Ellie in The Last of Us might just be her biggest role to date.

Born in Nottingham, England, Bella was 3 years old when she followed her sister into an amateur theater group. At 10, she joined the Television Workshop in Nottingham, which led to her audition for season 6 of Game of Thrones — where her character, Lyanna, quickly became a fan-favorite with fans

The Game of Thrones actress is gender fluid, as she doesn’t necessarily use labels to define her identity. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she told the New York Times in January 2023. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

Who Does Bella Ramsey Play in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?

The English actress plays Ellie in the HBO series, which is originally based on the 2013 game of the same name, which sold over 20 million copies, earned widespread critical acclaim and spawned a sequel. Ellie is a teenaged girl in a reimagined America which becomes decimated by a worldwide fungal contagion, causing people to become zombies. Bella’s character plays a beacon of hope in her world, as her ability to survival after a zombie bite might be the key to a cure.

She stars alongside fellow Game of Thrones actor, Pedro Pascal, as he plays a smuggler named Joel who becomes a father figure to Ellie throughout their time together.

Bella didn’t meet Pedro in person until preproduction for The Last of Us began in in July 2021. “It was very brief and special,” the English actress told NYT of their initial meeting. “We got on but were shy of each other because of how much was riding on our relationship.” She explained, “we got to know each other as Joel and Ellie got to know each other.”

