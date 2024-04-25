Bella Ramsey and Louis Partidge are putting on their comedy shoes! The two young Hollywood actors are set to star in the movie Sunny Dancer — which tells a “surprising approach to the teenage cancer story.”

Get a full breakdown on what to expect for the upcoming film below.

What is ‘Sunny Dancer’ About?

The upcoming movie, produced by George Jaques is set to “take a refreshing, uplifting and surprising approach to the teenage cancer story,” per Variety on April 25, 2024.

The plot of Sunny Dancer is as follows:

“Ivy, a teenager in remission from cancer, whose gloriously outspoken mum and well-intentioned dad insist she attend Children Run Free Camp, a summer retreat for young adults affected by cancer. The camp’s slogan, ‘Where kids come to kid,’ does little to alleviate Ivy’s apprehension, and a quick Google search confirms her fears when she stumbles upon a cringeworthy promotional video filled with tacky messages and clichéd sunsets. As if conquering cancer wasn’t enough of a challenge, Ivy now faces the prospect of spending her summer at what she calls ‘”chemo camp.'”

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Sunny Dancer’?

The Last Of Us and Enola Holmes stars aren’t the only big names tied to the project! According to the same outlet, Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes is also set to take on a leading role.

In the announcement, George expressed his immense gratitude for being able to work with such an amazing cast. “I can’t imagine anybody better to bring it to life than the amazing cast of Bella, Louis and Ruby — I am truly thrilled they are a part of it.”

You may recognize the producer from some of the impressive films he’s worked on. Not only is he only 23 years old, but he’s already gained the respect of many in Hollywood for his debut feature Black Dog.

George also has some experience with acting! You can catch him on A Town Called Malice and The Serpent Queen.

When Does ‘Sunny Dancer’ Come to Theaters?

Since the news of the film broke, no release date has been revealed. Keep checking in here to get updates on Sunny Dancer as more details come to light!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.