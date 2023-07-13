Here’s the thing, Pedro Pascal might act like Bella Ramsey‘s dad in The Last of Us, but the British star does have actual parents in real life. In fact, they’re super-supportive even if they like to stay out of the spotlight.

“They are all very proud and supportive,” Bella shared during a 2016 interview with BBC when talking about their role in the TV series The Worst Witch. “When we got the phone call, I was with my mum, sister, cousin and auntie, there was a lot of screaming and excited jumping, you could have filled a bathtub with the proud teardrops!”

Keep reading for more details about Bella and their family life.

Who Are Bella Ramsey’s Parents?

While acting “happened by accident” for Bella, per an interview with The Independent from 2016, talent runs in their family. The publication reported that their father, Alex, is a businesswoman and trumpet player. As for Bella’s mom, not much is know about her. However, her thumb did make a brief Instagram appearance in August 2020.

Bella has also referenced their parents in various interview, especially when referring to their past Game of Thrones roles as Lyanna Mormont.

“I’ve been watching season 8, and I’ve watched a bit of season 7. I’ve not watched the rest of it,” they shared in an April 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I’ll probably watch it all when I’m 18, maybe. There’s a few bits where my mom and dad just stand in front of me.”

Does Bella Ramsey Have Any Siblings?

It has been reported that Bella does have an older sister. However, details about her are currently unknown.

“I first started stage acting at the age of 4 when I joined a local Stagecoach group. I have also performed in a couple of local amateur shows; Amaryllis in The Music Man and Molly in Annie, and also various parts including a monkey, and an American brat with a comedy theater group which I attended with my older sister from when I was 8 until last year,” Bella told BBC in the same 2016 interview, making reference to their older sibling. The Independent article also revealed that Bella did the theater group with their sibling before joining he U.K.’s Television Workshop.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.