The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spinoff on Disney+ following a lone gunfighter named Din Djarin as he travels into galaxies far, far away. The show’s protagonist, a.k.a. the Mandalorian, is known for the helmet he keeps on nearly the entire franchise — so who is the man behind the mask? Meet actor Pedro Pascal, a super successful actor who the internet cannot get enough of.

Who Is Pedro Pascal?

Pedro, 47, was born in Santiago, Chile, on April 2, 1975. His mother and father, who were a child psychologist and fertility doctor, respectively, both opposed the dictatorial government of Chile in the 1970s and became political refugees.

When Pedro was just 9 months old, his family sought refuge in the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago, and were later given political asylum in Denmark. Eventually, Pedro’s family moved to the United States, where he was raised in California and then Texas. By the time he was 8 years old, his family could take regular trips back to Chile to visit his over 30 cousins.

The Narcos actor has an older sister named Javiera, a younger brother named Nicolás and a younger sister named Lux, who is also an actress and transgender activist.

What Has Pedro Pascal Starred In?

Pedro, 47, is a renowned Chilean-American actor who has been in the industry for nearly 30 years. Starting off with smaller guest starring roles in 2000s shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, Nurse Jackie and The Good Wife, it wasn’t until the 2010s where Pedro broke into huge Hollywood roles.

He played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, one of the most popular shows of all time, which led him booking roles in large-scale projects like Narcos, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonder Woman 1984, The Last of Us, and of course, The Mandalorian.

“Game of Thrones was this incredible, ideal experience really of getting to play this beautifully written, iconic character who has a big in and a big out in one very, very solid season of the series,” Pedro told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022. “All I can really say is, I had the time of my life, and I wouldn’t be sitting here if it weren’t for that role.”

“The Mandalorian is another job that has been a huge gamechanger for me,” he continued. “It’s a completely unique creative experience and so much in the hands of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni in terms of how well it works, and how beautiful it looks, and how much people are connecting with it.”

