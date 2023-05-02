So many new faces were in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1! Keep reading to uncover all of the Young Hollywood stars who made their debut on fashion’s biggest night.

Some of the biggest young Hollywood names who made their Met Gala debut were Bella Ramsey, Jackson Wang and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim.

Jennie debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 under the music label YG Entertainment. Jennie is often referred to as “Human Chanel” by South Korea outlets for her affinity to the brand, as well as being the fashion house’s brand ambassador for years. She definitely lived up to that title at the 2023 gala, wearing a black and white Chanel fit.

An up-and-coming actress who made her Met Gala debut back in 2022 was none other than Jenna Ortega, a.k.a. Wednesday Addams herself. The actress, best known for her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, wore an all-pink Valentino look for the 2022 fashion event.

Weeks prior to the 2023 show, Jenna sat down with Vogue where she spoke about her own fashion style and what she’s drawn to in clothes.

“Maybe it’s because of my chaotic lifestyle, but I find myself really drawn to a more minimalist, neutral aesthetic,” she told the outlet in charge of the Met Gala. “Oftentimes, I’m away from home, so I need things that are comforting, relieving, and relaxing; clean.”

The Wednesday actress also spoke about her recent collaboration with Gris Dior, as she’s the new face of the fragrance.

“That was really exciting,” she said of her involvement with the luxury French brand, explaining that working with fashion legends like Bardia Zeinali and Mikael Jansson on the campaign was a career peak.

“I felt like I was really encouraged to be myself — I felt throughout the entire process that I could go with my own gut instinct and do whatever felt authentic and natural to me,” she explained.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the Young Hollywood stars who made their 2023 Met Gala debut.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.