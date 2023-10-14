BFFS 4ever! Jimin and Jung Kook might be one of the closest-knit friendships within BTS, and even have a nickname coined by fans titled “Jikook.” Keep reading for some of their cutest friendship moments.

During an adorable live show for Hulu Japan back in 2018, the members of BTS shared what they thought of one another, and Jimin’s praise of Jung Kook specifically had fans “aw”- ing. He shared that JK is a “cool” dongsaeng [younger sibling] that he looks up to and learns a lot from, explaining that Jung Kook’s ability to speak his mind with his heart is especially admirable since’s the youngest member. Cute!

Not only that, the two often go to one another during hard times. The members of BTS have revealed that they almost broke up in 2018 multiple times, and Jimin opened up to Jung Kook about some of the hardships he faced during that time in the third episode of the Bring The Soul docuseries, which premiered in 2019.

Towards the middle of the episode, Jimin shares a post-concert dinner with Jung Kook and opened up about coping with the group’s “hard” times. “You didn’t hear what I said that day, right? They said, after drinking, I came to the hotel and asked for more soju. Then, I said I’m really lonely,” Jimin recounted to Jung Kook. “I cried talking about the members.”

Jung Kook then teasingly asked Jimin if he cried because he liked his fellow members too much, which Jimin made sure to rebuke with, “Not because I like you guys so much, but because you guys were all going through hard times. I was too.”

“Everyone was telling me not to think too much into it. But in my opinion, we are a team and we’ll be together in the future, so how can I not care? I kept saying that’s not a team then. You know what I’m talking about right? You understand it’s impossible not to care,” Jimin then said, to which JK agreed.

That’s not the only heart-to-heart the pair have had over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see Jimin and Jung Kook’s sweetest friendship moments.

