Jimin might have stolen ARMY’s hearts, but has anyone stolen the BTS member‘s own? The K-pop idol has been the center of romance rumors a few times over the years, and we broke it all down.

Is BTS’ Jimin Single?

It’s unclear if Jimin is currently single or in a relationship, as K-pop stars usually keep their relationships *extremely* private.

On top of that, it’s pretty hard for K-pop idols to date, and BTS is no exception. Many K-pop labels even have dating bans, usually due to the online hate an idol faces after being spotted with a possible romantic partner in public. Rumors often swirl on social media until the online hatred becomes so intense that the stars have to release a public statement.

While Jimin has never had a public relationship (and probably won’t for the foreseeable future) the BTS singer has had a couple romance rumors throughout the years — although most of them didn’t hold a lot of weight.

Pretty much all of Jimin’s rumored “girlfriends” don’t have much evidence to back it up, but the lucky ladies include Red Velvet’s Seulgi and KARA’s Seung Yeon Han. One of the more recent rumors began in 2022, with Korean actress Song Da Eun, after fans gathered “evidence” via Instagram photos and similar locations.

However, the actress has responded (and denied!) the rumors multiple times after being asked by fans if she was dating the BTS member, claiming that she didn’t even know Jimin personally.

Are Any Members of BTS Dating?

The group opened up about dating during their Rolling Stone June 2021 cover story, and whether they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” Suga said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

The only BTS member that has been involved in romance rumors with some weight is V, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

It all began after the two were supposedly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea. After the photos were released, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

