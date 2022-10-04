Seulgi (full name: Kang Seulgi) is a K-pop star with *all* the moves! A member of the girl group Red Velvet, the singer/dancer just made her solo debut with album 28 Reasons on October 4, 2022, making her the first member in RV to do so. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Seulgi.

Who Is Seulgi?

The K-pop star debuted with SM Entertainment’s girl group Red Velvet in 2014, alongside members Irene, Wendy, Yeri and Joy. An impressive performer, Seulgi is the main dancer of the group along with being a singer. She was a part of Red Velvet’s first sub-unit, Irene & Seulgi, and the SM Entertainment supergroup Got the Beat (alongside bandmate Wendy).

Seugli was born in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, on February 10, 1994, making her an Aquarius! She has one older brother and attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul while training at SM Entertainment for seven years. Fun fact: Seulgi is bilingual and can speak both Korean and Japanese.

Seulgi’s Solo Debut, “28 Reasons” and Album

28 Reasons is a 6-track album released on October 4, along with a music video for the track “28 Reasons.” Seulgi’s first solo album depicts messages of good and evil and she recently revealed that the project was heavily inspired by the movie Joker.

“My fans have said that I have a big difference on and off stage. I think through that, we naturally came to the theme of good and evil,” she explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I have other images inside of me that I want to show, and I think as plain Kang Seulgi, I’ve shown a lot of my good side, so through music, I can show more of a darker side. And I thought I could show those sides in a fun way.”

Seulgi told the outlet what the hardest part was while working on her solo album. “The biggest difference was having to sing a whole song alone. All of the focus is on me. It felt really awkward at first — I felt uneasy and did a lot of re-recording. Even when filming, I kept thinking to myself, ‘Is this right?’ But I was able to overcome that feeling because everyone around me worked hard with me.”

